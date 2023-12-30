Saturday, December 30, 2023
HomeNewsNationalPowerball jackpot rises to $760 million after no winners on Wednesday
National

Powerball jackpot rises to $760 million after no winners on Wednesday

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $760 million after there was no winner in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers drawn for Wednesday’s jackpot were: 4, 11, 38, 51, 68 and red Powerball 5.

The estimated cash value of the prize is $383.6 million. If a player wins the jackpot in Saturday night’s drawing, they will be offered the choice between annual payments worth $760 million — starting with one immediate payments and remaining payments over 29 years increasing by 5% each year — or a lump sum payment estimated at $383.6 million.

The next drawing is Saturday night. It is the last Powerball drawings remaining in 2023.

There have been 33 consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner. The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11.

This prize is the fourth jackpot this year to exceed more than $500 million. This year’s largest jackpot prize of $1.765 billion was won on Oct. 11 in California. The second largest prize was $1.08 billion that was won on July 19 in California, according to Powerball.

Powerball tickets are sold for $2 each.

The odds of winning the jackpot prize are one in 292.2 million.

The game’s largest price ever — of $2.04 billion — was won on Nov. 7, 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
‘The Full Monty,’ ‘Michael Clayton’ actor Tom Wilkinson dies at 75
Next article
Former Trump officials warn of a White House return
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE