2024 election updates: Harris counters racist remarks on Puerto Ricans at Trump rally

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images/Julia Beverly/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — As we head into the final full week of campaigning before Election Day, the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll shows Kamala Harris with a slight 51-47% lead over Donald Trump among likely voters nationally — but the polls in the battleground states remain essentially deadlocked within the margin of error.

Fallout continues over racist comments made at Trump’s big rally on Sunday at Madison Square Garden and Harris is preparing for her “closing argument” Tuesday night on the Ellipse near the Capitol and White House in Washington.

More than 41 million Americans have voted early

As of 5:45 a.m. ET on Monday, more than 41 million Americans have voted early, according to the Election Lab at the University of Florida.

Of the 41,989,199 total early votes, 21,111,171 were cast in person and 21,338,290 were balloted returned by mail.

On Monday, voters in Washington, D.C., can start casting their ballots early, in person. Almost all of the states that offer in-person early voting have begun offering it by now.

-ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim

Michelle Obama uses op-ed to reiterate message imploring men to support women’s reproductive health

The former first lady repeated her passionate message on women’s health being at stake this election in an op-ed published by the New York Times on Monday,

The op-ed featured excerpted remarks from her rally in Michigan on Saturday in which she blasted Trump’s record on the issue in comparison to Harris’, and made an appeal to men to support the women in their lives. The rally marked her first campaign appearance since her speech at the Democratic National Convention this summer.

“I am asking you, from the core of my being, to take our lives seriously,” she said. “Please do not put our lives in the hands of politicians, mostly men, who have no clue or do not care about what we as women are going through, who don’t fully grasp the broad-reaching health implications that their misguided policies will have on our health outcomes.”

Despite her stated aversion to partisan politics, the former first lady is ramping up her involvement in the final stretch of the 2024 campaign. She will headline a rally on Tuesday in battleground Georgia.

Harris counters dark and racist comments at Trump’s MSG rally

Harris is countering the dark and racist comments made by speakers at Trump’s Sunday rally at Madison Square Garden, while the former president’s campaign tries to distance itself from the comedian who referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

Harris will stump in two critical counties in the battleground state of Michigan to kick off the final full week of campaigning. First, she will visit Corning’s manufacturing facility in Saginaw before getting a tour at a union training facility in Macomb County.

The vice president will cap the day with a rally with her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz, in Ann Arbor. The rally will feature a concert by musician Maggie Rogers.

Trump will be in Georgia to deliver remarks at National Faith Advisory Board in Powder Springs before a 6 p.m. ET rally in Atlanta.

Related Posts

Former President George W. Bush will not make formal election endorsement, office says
Marilyn Nieves/Getty Images

(DALLAS) — Former President George W. Bush doesn’t plan to make an endorsement or voice how he or his wife Laura will vote in November, his office told ABC News Saturday.

The announcement came a day after Bush’s vice president, Dick Cheney, announced he would cross party lines and vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Cheney said former President Donald Trump “can never be trusted with power again.”

“In our nation’s 248-year history, there has never been an individual who is a greater threat to our republic than Donald Trump. He tried to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him,” he said in a statement.

Cheney’s daughter, former Wyoming member of the House Liz Cheney, also announced this week that she would be voting for Harris.

Minnesota AG Ellison hints he might address pro-Palestinian protesters in DNC speech
Alex Wong/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who was the first Muslim elected to Congress, hinted in an interview with ABC News that he might directly address protestors criticizing the Biden administration on the Israel-Hamas war and the situation in Gaza when he speaks at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night.

Ellison joined a panel about Palestinian human rights on Monday at the convention as the party faces continued protests and dissent — particularly from Muslim and Arab American communities — over the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war. The panel was not part of the main night session, but was sanctioned by the DNC.

When asked Wednesday about his message towards those protesting, Ellison told ABC News in a brief interview that he sees the Democratic Party as open to debate to solve pressing issues.

“One difference between us and the Republicans is that if you got a point of view, you can express it. We’re not afraid of a debate and we’re trying to solve the most pressing issues facing the United States and the world,” Ellison said, bringing up both the more than 1,200 Israelis killed during Hamas’ surprise terror attack on Oct. 7, 2023, and the Palestinians killed in Gaza during the war, as well as those displaced and food insecurity in Gaza. The death toll in Gaza surpassed 40,000 last week, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

When ABC News asked if he plans on referencing that in his speech or addressing the protesters directly, he said, “There’s a good chance of it. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Asked if he’s aware of any discussions of having a Palestinian or Palestinian Americans address the DNC, Ellison said, “I do know that it has been discussed. I don’t know where we’ve landed on that. But I mean, like, why not — why not include all American voices? I mean, we all live here. We all love the country. Let’s all, let’s hear from everybody.”

As to what Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz should do to reach those protesting, Ellison said that both have said they support working towards a cease-fire in Gaza and that the Biden administration is actively figuring out the terms of one.

“I don’t know how much disagreement there is. I think we all want to see the violence stop and civilians have safety and security, and to see Gaza restored,” he said. “I think there’s general agreement on that.”

Ellison also praised Walz, the governor of his state, as “a good, decent, genuine human being.”

“If there’s one word that I think captures him, I think it’s ‘relatable.’”

Ellison represented Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District from 2007 until 2019 and was a co-chair of the House Progressive Caucus. He was elected attorney general in 2018, the first African American elected to statewide office in Minnesota.

At DNC, parents of Israeli-American hostage make emotional plea for cease-fire deal
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) — The parents of one of an Israeli-American hostage brought many Democratic National Convention delegates to tears on Wednesday as they recounted 320 days of anguish and pushed for a cease-fire deal to bring their son home.

Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, were greeted with huge cheers and chants of “Bring them home,” as they spoke on stage, fighting back tears. The 23-year-old was at a music festival in south Israel celebrating his birthday on Oct. 7.

“That was 320 days ago. Since then, we live on another planet,” a teary-eyed Goldberg said.

Many in the crowd, who wore “Bring them home” bracelets were in tears as she described her son’s situation and the struggle of not knowing his whereabouts or status. Family photos showing him smiling and happy with his family were displayed as his parents spoke.

Polin told the crowd that the return of the hostages was not a political issue but a “humanitarian issue.”

Polin said that he and his wife have met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris numerous times at the White House.

“They’re both working tirelessly for a hostage and cease-fire deal that will bring our precious children, mothers, fathers, spouses, grandparents and grandchildren home. And we’ll stop the despair in Gaza,” he said to cheers.

Polin went on to note that there “is a surplus of agony on all sides of the tragic conflict in the Middle East and a competition of pain.”

“There are no winners,” he said.

Polin stressed that the cease-fire deal is “the one thing that can most immediately release pressure and bring calm to the entire region.”

“The time is now,” he said to cheers.

Before they left the stage, Goldberg sent an emotional message to her son.

“Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you. Stay strong, survive,” she said.

