2024 on track to become Earth’s warmest year on record despite slight global temperature drop: Copernicus

NurPhoto/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — For the first time in more than a year, the planet did not set a new monthly global temperature record. However, Earth did experience its two warmest days on record globally in July, and it’s becoming increasingly likely that 2024 will end up as the warmest year on record, according to a new report by Copernicus, the European Union’s Climate Change Service.

Last month registered as both the second-warmest July and the second-warmest overall month on record globally, marking the end of 13 months of record-breaking global temperature values for the respective month of the year, the report, released Wednesday, found.

A slight drop in the global average temperature was expected, according to scientists, due to the end of El Niño and the development of La Niña conditions over the equatorial eastern Pacific in the coming months.

The long-term global average temperature trend keeps going up due to human-amplified climate change, despite other variables driving shorter-term fluctuations.

“The overall context hasn’t changed, our climate continues to warm. The devastating effects of climate change started well before 2023 and will continue until global greenhouse gas emissions reach net zero”, Samantha Burgess, deputy director of Copernicus, said in a statement.

Although July 2024 was not quite as warm as July 2023 on average, Earth experienced its two warmest days on record in July, according to the Copernicus ERA5 data record.

The daily global average temperature reached 17.16 degrees Celsius, or 62.89 degrees Fahrenheit, on July 22 and 17.15 degrees Celsius, or 62.87 degrees Fahrenheit, on July 23. Given the small difference, it cannot be determined with complete certainty which was the warmest, the report found.

Researchers at Copernicus say that it is increasingly likely that 2024 is going to be the warmest year on record. The year-to-date global average temperature anomaly through the end of July currently ranks .27 degrees Celsius, or .49 degrees Fahrenheit, warmer than the same period in 2023.

The average anomaly for the remaining months of this year would need to drop by at least .23 degrees Celsius, or .41 degrees Fahrenheit, for 2024 not to be warmer than 2023. This has rarely happened in the organization’s ERA5 dataset.

The last time Earth recorded a cooler-than-average year was in 1976, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Organization (NOAA).

July 2024 had an average surface air temperature of 16.91 degrees Celsius, or 62.44 degrees Fahrenheit, registering just shy of the all-time highs for both, set in July 2023, according to the report.

The month as a whole was 1.48°C, or 2.66 degrees Fahrenheit, warmer than an estimate of the July average for 1850 to 1900, the designated pre-industrial reference period set in the Paris Agreement.

The global average temperature over the past twelve months, August 2023 through July 2024, was 1.64 degrees Celsius, or 2.95 degrees Fahrenheit above the pre-industrial average, the report found.

The Paris Agreement goals aim to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius higher than pre-industrial levels.

Scientists say that it is important to note that exceeding the 1.5 degree Celsius warming threshold temporarily is not seen as a failure under the Paris Agreement since the agreement looks at the climate average over multiple decades. However, short-term breaches of the threshold are an important signal that those higher averages are likely to happen in the next decade if emissions aren’t reduced significantly.

Global daily sea surface temperatures across most of the world’s oceans remain well above average. The average global sea surface temperature for July 2024, between the latitudes of 60 degrees south and 60 degrees north, was 69.58 degrees Fahrenheit, the second-highest value on record for the month, the report found.

This marks the end of 15 months of record-breaking sea surface temperature values for the respective month of the year, according to Copernicus.

However, persistent marine heatwaves are keeping sea surface temperatures at near-record levels across parts of the globe. This is particularly concerning for forecasters tracking the tropics and the health of the world’s coral reefs.

Tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic Basin historically ramps up quickly during the month of August ahead of the season peak on Sept. 10, according to the National Hurricane Center. Persistent near-record ocean temperatures in the Atlantic were one of the primary factors that lead forecasters to issue the highest-ever May outlook calling for a very active season.

Persistent marine heatwaves are also a major concern for the world’s coral reefs. In April, NOAA reported that the second global coral reef bleaching event in the last 10 years was underway.

Antarctic sea ice extent dipped to its second-lowest value on record for the month of July, 11% below average. Arctic sea ice extent was 7% below average for the month and lower than the values observed during July 2022 and 2023, according to Copernicus.

American tourist charged with bringing ammo to Turks and Caicos avoids jail time, fined ,000
Ryan and Valerie Watson talk to “Good Morning America,” June 20, 2024. — ABC News

(PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands) — Ryan Watson, an American charged with bringing ammunition to Turks and Caicos, and who has remained on the islands since his arrest in April, avoided jail time in his sentencing Friday.

Watson was fined $2,000 — $500 for each of four bullets discovered in his luggage — with the judge citing “exceptional circumstances” to avoid a potential minimum sentence of 12 years in prison. Watson would face 13 weeks imprisonment if he commits a crime in Turks and Caicos in the next nine months. He was expected to pay the fine Friday and return to the U.S. immediately.

Watson, a father of two from Oklahoma, was arrested on April 12 while returning with his wife from a trip to Turks and Caicos to celebrate several friends’ 40th birthdays. Four rounds of ammunition were found in his carry-on bag at the Howard Hamilton International Airport, police said.

Watson — who was among several Americans arrested in recent months under Turks and Caicos’ strict firearms ordinance — has said he didn’t realize he had the hunting ammunition in his bag and pleaded guilty to possession of ammunition. He was released on a $15,000 bond following his arrest but has remained on the islands amid the legal proceedings.

A day ahead of his sentencing, Watson told “Good Morning America” that he was feeling anxious but also hopeful that he may avoid any prison time and return to his family.

“Whatever tomorrow brings, we’ll get through it. But I pray that I get to go home tomorrow,” Watson told “Good Morning America.”

Since his arrest, two other American tourists who were also charged and detained on the islands after inadvertently traveling with ammunition have been able to return home. Last month, Tyler Wenrich was sentenced to time served and fined $9,000, while Bryan Hagerich was sentenced to a suspended 52-week sentence with a fine of $6,700. The court found there to be “exceptional circumstances” in their cases that made a mandatory 12-year prison sentence unjust and disproportionate to the crime committed.

Last week, the Turks and Caicos government approved a bill that amends a section of their firearms ordinance, clarifying that the court has more discretion in sentencing people convicted of violating the law when “exceptional circumstances” are found. Previously, the law allowed discretion for a lesser prison sentence than the mandatory 12-year minimum, though it still required the court to impose both a prison sentence and fine, according to the Turks and Caicos attorney general. Under the amended law, the court has the “widest possible breadth of discretion” and can impose either a fine, custodial sentence or both, the attorney general said in a statement.

Prosecutors argued during a presentencing hearing on Wednesday that the amended law should not apply to Watson’s case because the crime occurred prior to the amendment passing and said there should be no exceptional circumstances found.

Defense attorney Oliver Smith, meanwhile, said that Watson has taken responsibility for his actions, was carrying ammunition only used for hunting and detailed the toll Watson’s detainment has taken on patients in his work as a salesman for a medical device company and on his two children.

Watson said the recent amendment and sentences for Wenrich and Hagerich give him hope, though he added he has learned in the weeks since his arrest that he and his family have to “temper our expectations.”

“It’s still nerve-wracking regardless of how those outcomes were. There’s still a lot at stake,” he said. “I’ve definitely [got] a lot more hope and faith today than I did two months ago because two months ago the conversation was very different. Two months ago, it was, ‘This is a sure thing, and you’re going to jail for 12 years, no ifs, ands or buts.’ That was told to us and repeated to us over and over again from people here on the islands.”

His wife, Valerie, told “Good Morning America” that the past two months have been a “roller coaster of emotions.”

“We want him home so bad. The kids and I have been missing him like crazy,” she said. “We’re ready for him to come back home to us. I’m trying so hard not to get my hopes up.”

Watson said the first thing he plans to do once he can go home is hug his children.

“I just want to help them get back to normal life for a moment,” he said. “I want to cook them some dinner.”

He said he also hopes to have a reunion with the other Americans, like Wenrich and Hagerich, who were charged under the law. The couple is also praying that Sharitta Grier — another American charged after ammunition was found in her luggage who remains on the islands released on bail amid court proceedings — is able to return home soon.

Watson, who spent Thursday with his wife donating bibles to a local church, said his faith has been the one thing that has gotten him through this ordeal.

“I just want to be a good conduit, I want to help others,” he said. “If we can make a difference in somebody else’s life, to help spread faith, then hey, it’s worth it. It’s been tough, but it’ll be worth it.”

Ariana Grande celebrates birthday by posting old-school video
Katia Temkin

Even when she was barely old enough to walk, Ariana Grande was giving it her all as a performer.

Wednesday is Ari’s 31st birthday, and she marked the occasion by posting an adorable video on Instagram of herself singing and dancing her heart out when she was just a toddler. Wearing a pink and blue bathing suit, with her hair in a ponytail — of course — baby Ari sings “Baby, baby, baby.” 

When someone off camera asks her, “Why don’t you sing the Celine Dion?” she obliges by belting out some unintelligible words extremely loudly, then takes a dramatic bow. She follows that by doing the “hand jive” movements from the movie Grease.

Last year Ariana celebrated her milestone 30th birthday with the cast and crew of the movie Wicked. About a month later we saw the first reports that she was dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. In December, she officially filed for divorce from her husband, Dalton Gomez. Their marriage was officially dissolved in March 2024 — the same month she released her acclaimed album eternal sunshine.

Beryl live updates: Storm expected to slam into Texas coast as hurricane
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Tropical Storm Beryl is targeting the Gulf Coast of Texas after dealing a destructive blow to several islands in the Caribbean and the resort coast of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Beryl is projected to re-strengthen into a hurricane before it makes landfall just north of the U.S.-Mexico border late Sunday into Monday morning.

Beryl, the earliest Category 5 Atlantic hurricane in history, killed at least seven people in the Windward Islands — including Grenada and Carriacou — before skirting south of Jamaica, shutting down communications, stranding tourists and delivering storm surge and flooding rain to the island.

Here’s how the news is developing.

Jul 06, 12:33 PM
Hurricane watch in effect for parts of Texas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect in Texas from the Rio Grande Valley to San Luis Pass, just west of Galveston Island, with a Storm Surge Watch from the mouth of the Rio Grande northward to High Island, Texas.

Storm surge is forecast to be 3 to 5 feet in Corpus Christi and Matagorda Bay, and 2 to 4 feet in Galveston Bay. These numbers are subject to change depending on the exact track and intensity of the storm as it approaches landfall.

Residents along the Texas coast need to be prepared for a powerful hurricane with life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, and significant flooding.

Flooding rain is often the most impactful aspect of tropical systems. In terms of rainfall amounts, much of southeastern Texas is looking at 5 to 10 inches, with locally higher amounts up to 15 inches. Most of this rain will fall on Monday and Tuesday.

Jul 06, 12:27 PM
Now a tropical storm, Beryl expected to strengthen before hitting Texas

Beryl remains a tropical storm with winds of 60 mph as it churns in the Gulf of Mexico as of Saturday morning, but it is expected to strengthen before hitting Texas on Sunday with potential Category 1 strength.

On Saturday, Beryl may take some time to recover, but is forecast to begin strengthening by the end of the day. The storm is moving into favorable conditions for hurricanes, with warm water and limited wind shear.

The track from the National Hurricane Center takes Beryl towards the Texas coast by late Sunday night into early Monday, likely as a strong Category 1 Hurricane.

Currently, the most likely landfall location is around Matagorda Island, just east of Corpus Christi, but that will likely need to be adjusted as the storm’s track becomes more “fine-tuned” in the next day or so.

