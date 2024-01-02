Arrest made in string of larcenies

Logan Eugene Beville / PCSO

According to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith, a Stuart man is in custody following an investigation of multiple larcenies and vandalisms in the Rt 8 south and Clarkhouse Farm areas of Patrick County. Logan Eugene Beville, 25, is being held without bond on a charge of possession of stolen property.

Smith stated that the incidents were reported in that area of the county between 12/20 and 12/24, including a breaking and entering at the Five Forks Wesleyan Church parsonage.

Extensive surveillance and investigative work was conducted, including the execution of multiple search warrants.

Items seized as a result of those search warrants allegedly link Beville to numerous crimes, the sheriff stated.

“Investigators Jason Kruse and Oscar Tejeda, along with numerous patrol deputies, poured an enormous amount of effort into solving this series of crimes. We are fortunate to have such dedicated law enforcement professionals in our county,” Smith stated in a Sunday news release.

Multiple felony charges are forthcoming.

Anyone with information on these crimes is urged to contact Sheriff Smith confidentiality at 276-692-7012.