Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Entertainment

Michelle Yeoh celebrates becoming a grandmother

By WHEE Staff
Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh has a lot to celebrate as the new year kicks off.

The Oscar winner, 61, took to Instagram on January 2 to share that she and her husband, Jean Todt, are now grandparents.

“A little miracle on the first day of 2024,” she captioned a photo of her hand holding a newborn baby’s foot. “We are so truly blessed… can’t tell u how happy I am for this very very special bundle of joy.”

Yeoh later revealed that the child belongs to her stepson Nicolas Todt. Alongside a photo of her and her husband embracing, Yeoh wrote, “Thank you darling Nicolas and Darina for making us the happiest and proudest Grandparents!! Welcome baby Maxime.”

Nicolas Todt also shared the news to his Instagram on Tuesday, noting that “both mother and son are very well and we could not have started the year better!”

Yeoh and Jean Todt married in July after a 19-year engagement. The couple, who first met in June 2004, tied the knot in Geneva.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Arrest made in string of larcenies
Israel-Gaza live updates: Top Hamas leader killed in Beirut strike, group says
