Sen. Bob Menendez facing even more allegations in new superseding indictment

Mint Images/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., faces additional allegations of wrongdoing contained in a superseding indictment returned Tuesday in New York.

The superseding indictment accuses Menendez, who has pleaded not guilty to all prior counts, of making positive comments about Qatar in exchange for items of value, including luxury wristwatches.

According to the new indictment, the luxury wristwatches Menendez was allegedly offered were valued between $10,000 and $24,000.

“How about one of these,” the indictment quoted co-defendant Fred Daibes saying in a message he sent to Menendez along with photos of the watches.

Menendez and Daibes had attended an event in Manhattan hosted by the Qatari government, prosecutors said.

Two days later on Sept. 29, 2021, Daibes sent Menendez a message about a Senate resolution supportive of Qatar as the Qatari Investment Company considered a real estate investment with Daibes.

By March 2022 the Qataris were offering Mendendez’s wife, Nadine Menendez, tickets to the Formula One Grand Prix in Florida, prosecutors said, and by 2023 the Qatari Investment Company completed a joint venture with Daibes worth tens of millions of dollars.

According to the indictment, Menendez “continued to receive things of value” from the Qataris.

Menendez, who has been charged with conspiring to act as an agent of Egypt and other alleged offenses, is scheduled to stand trial in May. He had sought a two-month delay to account for what his lawyers described as voluminous evidence that required more time to examine.

The senator has said he will not step down from office and has strongly denounced the charges.

The trial is set to begin May 6.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect Menendez faces new allegations contained in a superseding indictment, but not new charges.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.