Thursday, January 4, 2024
HomeNewsNationalAt least one dead in shooting at Iowa high school; scene now...
National

At least one dead in shooting at Iowa high school; scene now ‘secured’: Officials

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6
avid_creative/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — At least one person was killed and others injured in a shooting Thursday morning at Perry High School in Iowa, according to law enforcement officials briefed on the situation.

There appears to be at least two people injured on scene as well, the officials told ABC News.

The scene is now “secured,” according to Dallas County, Iowa, officials.

An active shooting incident was reported at approximately 7:37 a.m. local time, Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante told reporters during a press briefing.

Infante said an officer responded to the school seven minutes later and located “multiple gunshot victims,” though it is unclear at this time how many or the extent of their injuries. The sheriff did not say who was among the victims.

The sheriff said police have identified the suspected shooter, but did not release any additional details on the suspect.

“There is no further danger to the public. The community is safe,” Infante said. “We’re just now working backwards, trying to figure out everything that happened and make notifications.”

The shooting occurred before the school day had started, and there were very few students and factually in the building, “which I think contributed to a good outcome in that sense,” Infante said.

The FBI’s resident agent at its Des Moines office has responded to the scene to assist the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the FBI said. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is also on scene.

Perry is located in the suburbs northwest of Des Moines.

Police plan to hold another press update Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Get rid of post-holiday clutter: How to recycle unwanted toys
Next article
Steven Yeun confirms Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ exit, shares “how sorry” he was to leave
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE