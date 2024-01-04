Thursday, January 4, 2024
Report: Sienna Miller welcomes second child

By WHEE Staff
Sienna Miller has reportedly welcomed a baby girl — her second child and first with model-actor boyfriend Oli Green, according to the Daily Mail.

The British newspaper reports the couple was spotted walking in West London on Wednesday, January 3, with the new baby in tow.

Photos obtained by People back in August showed the 42-year-old actress enjoying a vacation in Ibiza, where she was captured in a bikini that revealed her baby bump.

Miller is already a mom to 11-year-old daughter Marlowe, whom she shares with Tom Sturridge.

Miller and Green, 27, ignited romance rumors back in February 2022 when they were seen attending a basketball game between the New York Knicks and the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

