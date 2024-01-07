Monday, January 8, 2024
HomeNewsLocalWinter weather mostly rain
Local

Winter weather mostly rain

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
16
Weather event mostly rain for Martinsville region
Although there were reports some snow, sleet and rain in the area, the weather event that began early Saturday morning ended by Saturday afternoon as all rain.
Previous article
Congressional leaders to announce spending deal that would avert next government shutdown
Next article
Investigators seek fallen Alaska Airlines door plug, ask for public’s help
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE