Tuesday, January 9, 2024
HomeNewsNationalUnited finds loose bolts on 737 Max 9 planes in wake of...
National

United finds loose bolts on 737 Max 9 planes in wake of Alaska Airlines door plug incident

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
18
Mario Tama/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — United Airlines said Monday that it has found loose bolts during inspections of its 737 Max 9 fleet in the wake of a door plug getting blown out of an Alaska Airlines plane over the weekend.

United won’t say how many planes had loose bolts.

“Since we began preliminary inspections on Saturday, we have found instances that appear to relate to installation issues in the door plug — for example, bolts that needed additional tightening,” United said in a statement. “These findings will be remedied by our Tech Ops team to safely return the aircraft to service.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Experts break down what the Constitution, framers said about ‘presidential immunity’
Next article
Screen time for kids under two linked to sensory differences in toddlerhood, study finds
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE