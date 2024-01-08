‘Wonka’ sweetens as ‘Night Swim’ treads water in first box office weekend of 2024

Warner Bros.

Wonka continued to be sweeter than pure imagination at the box office during the first weekend of 2024. The musical comedy from Warner Bros. took the top spot again, adding $14.4 million and bringing its domestic total to $164.6 million. This makes the Timothée Chalamet-starrer the winner for three out of its four weekends so far, coming in with a $465.8 global haul.

New release Night Swim came in second place this weekend, though its “C” CinemaScore may be cause for it not making more of a splash. The Universal horror film scored a $12 million debut.

Third place belongs to the king of the seas. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom dropped a spot this week, bringing in $10.6 million in its third weekend. The Jason Momoa-led sequel from Warner Bros. has a domestic total of $100 million, and a global total of $334.8 million.

Universal and Illumination’s animated flick Migration makes it to the fourth spot, bringing in a three-day total of $10.25 million and a domestic total of $77.8 million. Globally, the pic has grossed $150.7 million.

Finally, rounding off the weekend in the fifth spot is Sony’s Anyone But You. The Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell starrer posted great holds for a romantic comedy and was up 9% from last week. It made $9.5 million, bringing the domestic total to $43.7 million.

