Doubleplusgood: Andrew Garfield, Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hardy to voice Audible’s ‘1984’

George Orwell‘s dystopian classic will be reaching a new audience, with Audible’s star-studded adaptation of 1984.

Oscar nominees Andrew Garfield, Tom Hardy and Cynthia Erivo lend their voices to the project, which will also star the voices of What We Do in the Shadows‘ Natasia Demetriou and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s Chukwudi Iwuji.

Garfield voices the main character Winston in Audible’s version, with Erivo as Julia and Fleabag‘s Andrew Scott as O’Brien. Demetriou voices Mrs. Parsons, and Iwuji portrays Charrington.

For his part, Hardy will lend his unmistakable pipes to Big Brother.

Muse‘s Matt Bellamy will score the project with Ghost of Tsushima award winner Ilan Eshkeri; BAFTA award winner and Ted Lasso veteran Destiny Ekaragha will direct.

The adaptation has the blessing of the Orwell estate, with the legendary author’s son, Richard Blair, calling it “sensational” and the cast “brilliant.”

1984 will debut on Audible on April 4, 2024 — exactly 40 years after the date of Winston’s first diary entry.

