Thursday, January 11, 2024
‘Abbott Elementary’ trailer teases supersized season 3 premiere

ABC/Gilles Mingasson

School is almost back in session.

A new trailer for the upcoming season 3 premiere of Abbott Elementary has arrived, and it shows off the first look at what is in store for our favorite gang of teachers this time around.

“You guys missed a lot,” series creator and star Quinta Brunson says in character as second-grade teacher Janine Teagues.

She’s not wrong – the season 2 finale aired over eight months ago in April 2023. To make up for lost time, the supersized season 3 premiere will be an hour long.

“Welcome back slackers,” fan-favorite character Principal Ava Coleman, played by Janelle James, says over the school’s loudspeakers. “I’ve got cameras all over this joint.”

The trailer cuts to Ava watching over the school’s security camera system with a box of popcorn in hand, enthusiastically laughing as she creates chaos.

We also see flashes of the other main cast, such as Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard and Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti.

The trailer ends with Brunson’s Janine introducing iPads into her classroom. “You guys are going to be the first to use our brand-new iPads,” she tells her students. Quickly, however, Janine learns that every iPad’s battery is dead except for one. All the children huddle up together to use it.

“Is it fun doing it all together?” Janine asks her kids.

“No,” they tell her honestly, before she delivers one of the series’ signature deadpan stares into the camera.

The season 3 premiere of Abbott Elementary airs February 7 on ABC and drops on Hulu the next day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

