New trailer for final season of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’, same old “walking virus” Larry David

HBO has dropped a new trailer to its final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, teasing “one final act” for Larry David.

That’s, of course, “TV Larry,” the semi-autobiographical version of the Seinfeld co-creator David has played on the Emmy-winning show for 12 seasons.

As Larry is shown tangling with everyone from ex-wife Cheryl Hines to returning players Ted Danson and Vince Vaughn to, of course, Susie Essman‘s alter ego Susie Green, a title card reads: “Don’t be mad he’s leaving, be mad he stayed so long.”

David, who Essman calls a “walking f****** virus” in the promo, later admits to a disappointed fan, “I really did the best under the circumstances of a person who hates people and yet had to be amongst them.”

Late last year, when announcing the series would be wrapping up with one final season, David said in a statement, “As Curb comes to an end, I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this ‘Larry David’ persona and become the person God intended me to be – the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character.”

The 12th and final season of Curb premieres February 4 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max, wrapping the series with an April 7 finale.

