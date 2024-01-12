Friday, January 12, 2024
Entertainment

In Brief: 'The Drew Barrymore Show' renewed for season 5, and more

Instant Family‘s Isabela Merced has been tapped for a role in season 2 of HBO’s The Last of Us, according to Variety. She’ll play Dina, “a free-wheeling spirit whose devotion to Ellie — played by Bella Ramsey — will be tested by the brutality of the world they inhabit,” per the outlet. Merced becomes the third season 2 addition to the show, following Kaitlyn Dever and Beef star Young Mazino

Deadline reports John Krasinski and Natalie Portman are set to star in Guy Ritchie‘s latest directorial effort, Fountain of Youth. The movie, per the entertainment website, follows “two estranged siblings — played by Krasinski and Portman — who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives — and possibly lead to immortality” …

The Drew Barrymore Show has been renewed for season 5, CBS Media Ventures announced on Thursday. The daytime chat show averages 1.1 million viewers. This season, the show has grown from October to December in key measurements, including +9% in households and +4% in total viewers. Host Drew Barrymore‘s guests this season have included Meryl Streep, Hugh Grant, Oprah Winfrey and Natalie Portman …

