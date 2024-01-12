Friday, January 12, 2024
Scoreboard roundup — 1/11/24

By WHEE Staff
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:
 
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Cleveland 111, Brooklyn 102
Milwaukee 135, Boston 102
Oklahoma City 139, Portland 77
Dallas 128 New York 124
Phoenix 127, LA Lakers 109

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Seattle 4, Washington 1
Buffalo 5, Ottawa 3
NY Islanders 4, Toronto 3 (OT)
San Jose 3, Montreal 2
Edmonton 3, Detroit 2 (OT)
Vancouver 4 Pittsburgh 3 (OT)
Final Carolina 6 Anaheim 3
Tampa Bay 4 New Jersey 3 (OT)
Florida 3, Los Angeles 2 (OT)
Winnipeg 2, Chicago 1
St. Louis 5, NY Rangers 2
Calgary 6, Arizona 2
Vegas 2 Boston 1 (OT)

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois 71, Michigan St. 68
Santa Clara 77, Gonzaga 76
FAU 85, Tulane 84

