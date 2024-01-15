Monday, January 15, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainment75th Emmys: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White win Supporting Actor and Lead...
Entertainment

75th Emmys: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Jeremy Allen White win Supporting Actor and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
1
Jeremy Allen White accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award (Monica Schipper/WireImage)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jeremy Allen White won the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, respectively, during Monday night’s 75th annual Emmy Awards.

Moss-Bachrach and White won for their roles as Richie and Carmy in the FX series The Bear.

The other nominees for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series were Anthony Carrigan, Phil Dunster, Brett Goldstein, James Marsden, Tyler James Williams and Henry Winkler.

In the Lead Actor category, the other nominees included Bill Hader, Jason Segel, Martin Short and Jason Sudeikis.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Kamala Harris laughs off Nikki Haley’s criticism: ‘Let’s see what Iowa says to her!’
Next article
Biden campaign weighs in on Iowa caucuses: Candidates all ‘singing the same, terrible song’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE