Monday, January 15, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainment75th Emmys: Host Anthony Anderson salutes iconic TV themes during opening segment
Entertainment

75th Emmys: Host Anthony Anderson salutes iconic TV themes during opening segment

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
1
Matt Sayles/Fox

After an almost four-month wait due to the writers and actors strikes, the 75th Emmy Awards finally took place January 15 in Los Angeles, with former Blackish star Anthony Anderson tackling the hosting duties.

The show opened with a play on Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, called, naturally, Mr. Anderson’s Neighborhood. Anderson entered wearing in a big fur coat, but instead of Mr. Rogers’ iconic cardigan, Anderson changed into a tuxedo jacket.

Anderson then paid tribute to the memorable themes of the TV shows he watched growing up, with the help of a “small, local, diverse and inclusive choir from Compton” singing along. Anderson and the choir broke into the Good Times theme song, with the actor joking that thanks to that classic 1970s sitcom, he learned about the importance of “family, a dynamite catchphrase and spinoff money.” He noted that without Good Times, there would be no Blackish, nor its subsequent spinoffs. 

The opening also featured Anderson and the choir performing the theme from The Facts of Life  He joked that Kim Fields‘ character, Tootie, was his first crush, until he decided he needed an older, more experienced woman: Charlotte Rae‘s middle-aged Mrs. Garrett, who could “teach me the facts of life.”

The segment ended with Anderson reminiscing about Miami Vice, with Blink-182‘s Travis Barker playing drums on one of the songs heavily identified with the slick cop show: Phil Collins‘ “In The Air Tonight.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Lindsay Lohan reportedly not a fan of ‘Mean Girls’ dig
Next article
75th Emmys: Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson win for Supporting and Lead Actress in Comedy Series
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE