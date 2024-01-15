Monday, January 15, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainment75th Emmys: Jennifer Coolidge and Matthew Macfadyen win Outstanding Supporting Actress and...
Entertainment

75th Emmys: Jennifer Coolidge and Matthew Macfadyen win Outstanding Supporting Actress and Actor in a Drama Series

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge and Matthew Macfadyen were repeat winners at the Emmy Awards on Monday night, January 15. 

Coolidge took home her second Emmy for playing Tanya McQuoid on HBO’s The White Lotus. At the 74th Emmy Awards, she won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series; this year, she took home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

After thanking the show’s creator, Mike White, Coolidge thanked “all the evil gays” — a reference to her character’s fate on the show.  However, she was interrupted by host Anthony Anderson’s mother, who tried to cut her off for going over her allotted time.  Coolidge persisted, though, and ended her speech with an empowering message.

“I had a little dream in my little town and everyone said it was impractical and it was far-fetched,” she said, “But it did happen after all, so don’t give up on your dream.”

With four actors from Succession nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, the only real question was which one would win. In the end, Macfadyen took home his second win in the category for playing Tom Wambsgans, triumphing over co-stars Nicholas BraunAlan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård.

In thanking the cast, he noted, “I must make special mention to my onscreen wife, Sarah Snook, and my other onscreen wife, Nicholas Braun.”  He added, “Acting with you has been one of the most wonderful things in my career.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
75th Emmys: Ayo Edebiri, Quinta Brunson win for Supporting and Lead Actress in Comedy Series
Next article
Kamala Harris laughs off Nikki Haley’s criticism: ‘Let’s see what Iowa says to her!’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE