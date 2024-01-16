In Brief: ‘The Gentlemen’ spin-off gets trailer, and more

The hit musical Shucked ended its run on Sunday, January 14, but don’t worry if you weren’t able to see it on Broadway: Producer Mike Bosner announced following Sunday’s performance that a film version is already in the works. “We’re all a little sad to say goodbye to this,” he said in a video of the moment shared on Instagram. “But there’s some good news: We don’t have to say goodbye just yet, because I’m happy to announce that we will be making a feature film of Shucked.” No cast members have been revealed for the movie yet …

Javier Bardem and Chloë Sevigny have been tapped to star in season 2 of Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters anthology series for Netflix, officially titled Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menéndez Story, according to Variety. Lyle and Erik Menéndez — played respectively by Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch — were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menéndez, played respectively by Bardem and Sevigny …

Netflix has revealed the official trailer for Guy Ritchie‘s upcoming TV series The Gentlemen, a spin-off of the Matthew McConaughey-starring movie from 2019. The series centers on Eddie Halstead — played by Theo James — “who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson,” per the entertainment website. Mickey was played by McConaughey in the 2019 movie. Halstead, a “straight-up soldier,” must navigate the British criminal underworld and take control of the operation …

