Tuesday, January 16, 2024
Man fatally shot on Brooklyn subway while trying to break up fight: Police

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A man who was fatally shot aboard a Brooklyn subway may have been attempting to be a peacemaker during a fight between two other men, the New York City Police Department said.

Richard Henderson was shot on Sunday in the train car somewhere west of the Rockaway Avenue station, six stops away from where he was found by police who were responding to the incident. Henderson later died at the hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made and a suspect is still at large, police said.

Henderson appears to have been the peacemaker in a dispute between two other men over loud music when he was shot, police said.

Henderson may not have even been the intended target and the gunman may have instead been firing in the direction of the man he was arguing with, striking Henderson instead, police said.

