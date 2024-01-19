Uvalde County grand jury to review criminal investigation into Robb school shooting

Jason Marz/Getty Images

(UVALDE, Texas) — A grand jury is now empaneled to examine whether any law enforcement officers should be criminally charged for the bungled response to the Robb Elementary shooting, ABC News has confirmed.

News of the grand jury, first reported by the Uvalde Leader-News, comes a day after a scathing report by the Department of Justice, citing the Uvalde shooting as an “unimaginable horror” and series of “cascading failures” in tactics, communications and preparedness.

The 38th Judicial District Attorney Christina Mitchell’s office has yet to respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

On May 24, 2022, 19 children and two teachers were killed at the elementary school. Officers waited 77 minutes to breach two classrooms where deceased and injured students and teachers were trapped inside by an 18-year-old gunman.

Mitchell launched a criminal probe into law enforcement’s response, investigating and analyzing evidence from that day where 376 officers responded to the elementary school from 23 departments.

Special Assistant District Attorney Scott Durfee previously told ABC News in a February 2023 interview, “Ultimately what we want is to know who was there, where they were, and what they were doing. And then the grand jury will make the final decision as to what crimes have been committed and whether indictments should ensue.”

A dozen people were selected to serve on the Uvalde County grand jury. The grand jury is expected to spend at least six months focusing on the school shooting investigation presented by the district attorney’s office, according to the Uvalde Leader-News.

Mitchell has repeatedly refrained from making public comments during the ongoing investigation.

