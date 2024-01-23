Husband charged with fatally shooting wife, 3 daughters in domestic incident at suburban Illinois home

WLS

(NEW YORK) — A man is facing charges for allegedly shooting and killing his wife and their three daughters in a domestic violence incident at their suburban Illinois home, authorities said.

Maher Kassem allegedly shot his family “during a verbal argument” at their home in Tinley Park around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police in Tinley Park, about 30 miles south of Chicago.

“Shortly” after the shooting, Kassem contacted the authorities “requesting police while advising someone just got shot,” according to police.

Kassem was taken into custody “after making statements related to his involvement,” police said Tuesday.

The victims were identified as Majeda Kassem, 53; Halema Kassem, 25; Hanan Kassem, 24; and Zahia Kassem, 25, officials said.

The “four innocent women,” who all lived in the home, were killed in a “senseless” act of domestic violence, Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz said at a news conference Monday.

“This is about family violence and the power of one person over other family members,” added Itedal Shalabi, the co-founder and executive director at Arab American Family Services.

Maher Kassem is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, police said.

The public is not at risk, Tinley Park Police Chief Tom Tilton said.

Tinley Park Village Manager Pat Carr said it was an isolated incident and described it as a “traumatic scene for everybody involved.”

Tilton said police had no prior interaction with the victims’ house.

Authorities have recovered the gun used in the shooting, police said.

