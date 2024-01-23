Sofia Vergara says not wanting kids was behind Joe Manganiello split

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Former Modern Family star Sofía Vergara has opened up about her split from Joe Manganiello after seven and a half years of marriage.

“My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” the 51-year-old actress told the Spanish newspaper El País. She said the 47-year-old Magic Mike alum “wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.”

She added, “I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore.”

Sofía has a 32-year-old son, Manolo, with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez. Though she doesn’t want to be a mom again, she’s ready for her son to be a dad.

“I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” she continued. “So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children.”

Sofia expressed, “I’m almost in menopause; it’s the natural way of things. When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I’ll give it back to him and go on with my life; that’s what I have to do.”

Sofia and Joe divorced in July of 2023. She recently told CBS Sunday Morning she was happily

“surprised” the media response to the split “wasn’t bad.”

“I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice,” she said. “I thought they were going to invent more things. You know how they usually [do that], and I was surprised. They kind of just said what it was, and that was it. I’ve been moving on.”

Vergara can now be seen as notorious Colombian drug queenpin Griselda Blanco in Netflix’s Griselda, a series she also produced.

