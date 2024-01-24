Ryan Gosling speaks out on Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Oscar snubs

Warner Bros. Pictures

Ryan Gosling is speaking out about Tuesday’s Oscar nominations.

On Tuesday, the Barbie actor landed a Best Supporting Actor nomination for the 96th Academy Awards for his role as Ken in the box office movie. But, while he expressed his gratitude for the nod, the actor also took the opportunity to share his disappointment that director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were snubbed from two Oscar categories — best director and best actress.

In a statement obtained by ABC News, Gosling said, “I am extremely honored to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films.”

“And I never thought I’d [be] saying this, but I’m also incredibly honored and proud that it’s for portraying a plastic doll named Ken,” he continued. “But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film.”

“No recognition would be possible for anyone on the film without their talent, grit and genius,” his statement continued.

“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling added.

“Against all odds with nothing but a couple of soulless, scantily clad, and thankfully crotchless dolls, they made us laugh, they broke our hearts, they pushed the culture and they made history,” he said. “Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”

Gosling went on to say he was “so happy for America Ferrera,” who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, “and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film.”

Despite the snubs in the two main categories for Gerwig and Robbie, Barbie earned eight nominations, including Best Picture.

