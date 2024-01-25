Friday, January 26, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainmentColman Domingo's new roles include Nat King Cole, Michael Jackson's father
Entertainment

Colman Domingo’s new roles include Nat King Cole, Michael Jackson’s father

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
6
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Oscar nominee Colman Domingo has some very interesting projects coming up. 

Variety reports Colman will star in and direct an upcoming biopic about legendary singer Nat King Cole.

The actor revealed his involvement in the project during an appearance on Variety’s Awards Circuit podcast, sharing, “I’ve been working on it quietly for a few years. It’s something I’m looking forward to putting together with some great partners.”

Domingo, who earned a Best Actor nomination for his role in Rustin, wrote the script for the movie musical, which will be his big-screen directing debut.

Meanwhile, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Domingo has also been cast to play Michael Jackson‘s father, Joe Jackson, in Lionsgate’s upcoming biopic Michael. The film, which stars Jackson’s nephew Jaafar Jackson ﻿as the King of Pop, has a planned release date of April 18, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Inside Mexico’s ‘Gringo Hunters’ as they track down, capture foreign fugitives
Next article
‘Masters of the Air’s’ Callum Turner, Austin Butler on what drew them to the WWII drama
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE