Friday, January 26, 2024
Entertainment

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck back in action for Netflix’s ‘Animals’

CBS/Sonja Flemming

Ben Affleck will direct his friend and Air co-star and co-producer Matt Damon in a new project for Netflix.

The streaming service says the movie is a kidnapping thriller the pair are backing through their profit-sharing production company Artists Equity, also behind the Golden Globe-nominated Air, which was directed by Affleck.

The biopic about how Michael Jordan‘s revolutionary deal with Nike for the Air Jordan sneaker came to be was nominated for Best Picture in the musical or comedy category at the Golden Globes, but was shut out during Tuesday’s Oscar noms.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

