Friday, January 26, 2024
Mattel announces plans for animated ‘Bob the Builder’ film starring Anthony Ramos

By WHEE Staff
Mattel Films

Bob the Builder is set to hit the big screen with a Latin twist.

Mattel Films, ShadowMachine and Jennifer Lopez‘s Nuyorican Productions announced plans for a feature-length film starring the animated handyman whose tact and positivity captivated child audiences for over a decade, Mattel announced on Thursday.

This comes following Mattel’s first theatrical release, the box office blockbuster Barbie, which so far has earned over $1.4 billion worldwide.

Actor and recording artist Anthony Ramos, best known for his roles in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton and the film version of In the Heights, is slated to star as Roberto (or “Bob”).

When Roberto visits Puerto Rico on a construction job, he’s confronted with “issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build,” according to Mattel’s announcement.

“Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people,” it continues.

Lopez will co-produce the project with her production company partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina. Felipe Vargas is set to write the project.

“Pairing Anthony and Felipe’s genius vision for the story with ShadowMachine and Nuyorican’s artisan approach will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognize, and all-new audiences will enjoy,” said Robbie Brenner, president of Mattel Films, in a statement.

“A movie about friends working together … and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!” Ramos noted, evoking the builder’s popular catchphrase.

Bob the Builder ran from 1999 to 2011 in the U.K., but was a hit import to the States. A rebooted version also aired across the pond for three years, beginning in 2015.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

