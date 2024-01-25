Some Robitussin cold and flu cough syrups recalled due to potential contamination

Haleon is voluntarily recalling eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day Adult and Robitussin Honey CF Max Nighttime Adult to the consumer level. CREDIT: FDA

(NEW YORK) — With cold and flu season underway, some Robitussin products marketed for the relief of cough, flu and sore throat symptoms are being voluntarily recalled nationwide due to a microbial contamination, the consumer health company Haleon announced Wednesday.

Eight lots of Robitussin Honey CF Max Day cough syrup in four-ounce and eight-ounce bottles and Robitussin Honey CF Max Night cough syrup in eight-ounce bottles, all for adult use, are impacted by the recall. The recalled products carry expiration dates between May 2025 and June 2026. The lot numbers and expiration dates can be found on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

Immunocompromised individuals can be affected by the potential contamination, including the development of fungemia, the presence of fungi in the blood, or disseminated fungal infection, which can be severe or life-threatening, according to a news release from the FDA.

Those who are not immunocompromised may not develop any life threatening conditions but the FDA noted that “the occurrence of an infection that may necessitate medical intervention cannot be completely ruled out.”

Haleon said it has not received any reports of adverse reactions so far but urged consumers with recalled products to stop using them immediately and return them. Consumers can contact Haleon’s Consumer Relations team at 1-800-245-1040 between Monday through Friday 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eastern Time or via email at mystory.us@haleon.com.

“Consumer safety and product quality are our utmost priorities at Haleon,” the company said in a statement to ABC News on Thursday. “After a thorough investigation, a root cause has been identified and we are implementing corrective and preventative actions to ensure that this does not recur.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.