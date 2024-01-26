HomeNewsLocalAnimal cruelty investigated Local Animal cruelty investigated By WHEE Staff January 26, 2024 0 10 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Animal cruelty case under investigationThe Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help for information related to an abandoned dog at the Collinsville Jaycee Park. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleCarter Bank prevails in court rulingNext articleBilly Dee Williams on flak from fans after his ‘Star Wars’ character “betrayed” Han Solo WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Carter Bank prevails in court ruling January 26, 2024 Local Axton man arrested in drug bust January 26, 2024 Local Barnes wins Dalton Award January 26, 2024 Most Popular Car insurance rates have soared 36% since 2020. Here’s why. January 26, 2024 Edward Norton cast as Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan film January 26, 2024 Austin Butler explains weighing Tarantino project against ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ January 26, 2024 Trump’s grip on congressional Republicans casts doubt on possible border deal January 26, 2024 Load more Recent Comments