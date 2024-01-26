HomeNewsLocalAxton man arrested in drug bust Local Axton man arrested in drug bust By WHEE Staff January 26, 2024 0 7 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Axton man arrested in drug bustAn Axton man has been arrested on multiple drug charges after a narcotics search warrant was executed at a home in Axton Wednesday morning. Timothy Lee Smith, 56, of 109 Mars Drive was taken into custody. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleBarnes wins Dalton AwardNext articleCarter Bank prevails in court ruling WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Animal cruelty investigated January 26, 2024 Local Carter Bank prevails in court ruling January 26, 2024 Local Barnes wins Dalton Award January 26, 2024 Most Popular Car insurance rates have soared 36% since 2020. Here’s why. January 26, 2024 Edward Norton cast as Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan film January 26, 2024 Austin Butler explains weighing Tarantino project against ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ January 26, 2024 Trump’s grip on congressional Republicans casts doubt on possible border deal January 26, 2024 Load more Recent Comments