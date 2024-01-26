Friday, January 26, 2024
Axton man arrested in drug bust

By WHEE Staff
An Axton man has been arrested on multiple drug charges after a narcotics search warrant was executed at a home in Axton Wednesday morning. Timothy Lee Smith, 56, of 109 Mars Drive was taken into custody.
