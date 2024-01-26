Friday, January 26, 2024
Edward Norton cast as Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan film

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix

Edward Norton has been cast to play legendary folk singer Pete Seeger in the upcoming Bob Dylan movie A Complete UnknownDeadline reports.

Norton is replacing actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who had to drop out the project, which is set to begin production in March.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Dylan in the James Mangold-directed film, which focuses on the rocker in 1965, when he switched from acoustic to electric guitar for the first time.

Seeger is best known for writing such songs as “If I Had A Hammer (The Hammer Song),” “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” and “Turn! Turn! Turn! (To Everything There Is A Season).” He was one of the earliest artists to support Dylan and invited him to perform at the Newport Folk Festival, where Dylan was said to have upset the crowd by performing on an electric guitar.

