Robert De Niro opens up about being 80-year-old dad to infant daughter

Robert De Niro recently opened up about his 9-month-old daughter Gia, whom he shares with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

In an interview with AARP The Magazine, the Academy Award winner discussed what fatherhood has been like since welcoming his seventh child last April.

“I’m an 80-year-old dad and it’s great,” he said. “Everything that I’m consumed with or worried about or this and that just goes away when I look at her. So that in itself, is, you know, wondrous.”

He continued, “She has a very sweet way of looking at you and just taking you in, and my other daughter Helen had that too, she just looks at you and takes it in … I don’t know where it’s gonna go later when she gets older, but she’s thinking, she’s observing everything and watching, really interesting.”

“I wanna be around for as long as I can to enjoy it, enjoy her,” he added.

In addition to Gia, Robert De Niro is also a father to six other children: Drena De Niro, 52, and Raphael De Niro, 47, whom he shares with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott; twin sons Julian De Niro and Aaron De Niro, 28, whom he shares with former girlfriend Toukie Smith; and Elliot De Niro, 25, and Helen Grace De Niro, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

