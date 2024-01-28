Sunday, January 28, 2024
Donation to support Patrick student at P&HCC

PCHS donates to support Patrick County students at P&HCC
The Patrick County High School class of 1973 has donated a total of $64,149.94 to the Patrick County Education Foundation.
