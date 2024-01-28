HomeNewsLocalDonation to support Patrick student at P&HCC Local Donation to support Patrick student at P&HCC By WHEE Staff January 28, 2024 0 8 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp PCHS donates to support Patrick County students at P&HCCThe Patrick County High School class of 1973 has donated a total of $64,149.94 to the Patrick County Education Foundation. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleDrug bust in KoehlerNext article3 US troops killed by Iranian-backed drone strike in Jordan, Biden says WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Drug bust in Koehler January 28, 2024 Local Wyatt: Tragedy becomes catalyst for change January 27, 2024 Local Piano Bar exudes peace and love January 27, 2024 Most Popular 3 US troops killed by Iranian-backed drone strike in Jordan, Biden says January 28, 2024 Drug bust in Koehler January 28, 2024 CDC warns health care workers to be on alert for measles amid rising number of cases January 27, 2024 Recovery efforts underway after vehicle drives off Virginia fishing pier January 27, 2024 Load more Recent Comments