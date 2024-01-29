Monday, January 29, 2024
Box office update: 'Mean Girls' buzzes by 'The Beekeeper' in photo finish

Jojo Whilden/Paramount © 2023 Paramount Pictures.

Although most outlets had The Beekeeper buzzing by the new Mean Girls musical film to top the box office over the weekend, Variety reports the opposite was actually true.

In a photo finish, Mean Girls topped the Jason Statham revenge pic by a mere $200,000: The former ended up with $6.9 million to the latter’s $6.7 million.

Paramount, which released Mean Girls, suspected to the trade that the NFL action on Sunday kept male moviegoers glued to their TVs, which could account for male-skewing Beekeeper‘s slightly weaker than previously thought close to a slow box office weekend.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

