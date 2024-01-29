Monday, January 29, 2024
‘Severance’ gets “back to work”

Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning Severance is getting “back to work,” in the words of executive producer/director Ben Stiller.

The twin Hollywood strikes had ground production on the series’ second season to a halt, but on Monday, Stiller posted to social media a black-and-white shot of series lead Adam Scott running intensely in a scene.

In the offbeat series, Scott’s Mark Scout leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives, and who discover their company isn’t what they thought.

The cast also includes Oscar winners Patricia Arquette and Christopher Walken as well as Emmy winner John Turturro.

