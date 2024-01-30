Tuesday, January 30, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainmentChita Rivera, Broadway legend and trailblazing Latina actress, dies at 91
Entertainment

Chita Rivera, Broadway legend and trailblazing Latina actress, dies at 91

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
7
ABC News

Chita Rivera, the Broadway legend and trailblazing Latina actress, has died. She was 91 years old.

Lisa Mordente, Rivera’s daughter, said her mother died peacefully on Tuesday in New York City after a brief illness.

Born Dolores Conchita Figueroa del Rivero in Washington, D.C., on January 23, 1933, Rivera was a trained ballet dancer from a young age and went on to study at the School of American Ballet before heading to Broadway.

Rivera was a triple threat, amassing 10 total Tony nominations and winning twice — the first time for The Rink in 1984 and then for Kiss of the Spider Woman in 1993.

She also received nominations for Bye Bye Birdie, Chicago, Bring Back Birdie, Merlin, Jerry’s Girls, Nine, Chita Rivera: The Dancer’s Life and The Visit.

In 2018, Rivera was awarded a Tony for lifetime achievement in theater, which included originating the roles of Anita in West Side Story, Rose Alvarez in Bye Bye Birdie and Velma Kelly in Chicago.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Robert Downey Jr. announces new Happy Coffee venture
Next article
Jennifer Crumbley could have left work for son on day of shooting, CEO testifies
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE