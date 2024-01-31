Thursday, February 1, 2024
Adam Sandler to receive People’s Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards

Sander in ‘Spaceman’ – Courtesy Netflix

On Wednesday, NBC, Peacock and E! announced that Adam Sandler would be the recipient of the People’s Icon Award at next month’s People’s Choice Awards.

The Saturday Night Live vet “will be honored for his impressive comedic career and dozens of iconic film roles,” according to the producers.

The 2024 People’s Choice Awards air live from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, February 18, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and E!, and will stream live on Peacock. Barbie star Simu Liu will host this year’s festivities.

Uncut Gems star Sandler takes another dramatic turn in the forthcoming sci-fi film Spaceman, which will make its debut at the Berlin Film Festival in February, ahead of a limited theatrical release on February 23 and a Netflix debut March 1.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

