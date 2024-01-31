HomeNewsLocalMayhem in Martinsville Local Mayhem in Martinsville By WHEE Staff January 31, 2024 0 12 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp One person arrested after mayhem in MartinsvilleA Martinsville man is in custody after police responded to gunshots in uptown Martinsville followed by a high-speed chase that ended in a single-vehicle crash on Rives Road. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleE. Jean Carroll defamation case live updates: Trump looking to hire new law firm for appealNext articleForesight COO: “I was enraged” WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Arson in Martinsville January 31, 2024 Local Foresight COO: “I was enraged” January 31, 2024 Local PCS appeals to Board of Supervisors January 30, 2024 Most Popular Man who had affair with Jennifer Crumbley testifies about her son’s school shooting January 31, 2024 “It’s time” — Larry David on ending ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ for good January 31, 2024 Federal judge dismisses Disney lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis January 31, 2024 ‘Full-fledged famine’ threat in Gaza continues to rise as aid declines, humanitarian groups warn January 31, 2024 Load more Recent Comments