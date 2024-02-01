Thursday, February 1, 2024
HomeNewsPoliticsFormer Presidents Obama, Clinton to support Biden at campaign event
Politics

Former Presidents Obama, Clinton to support Biden at campaign event

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
9
In this Nov. 5, 2022, file photo, President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama embrace on stage during a rally in Philadelphia. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — President Joe Biden’s campaign is planning a fundraising event with former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, a source familiar with the planning told ABC News.

The event will take place in either March or April, the source said.

The Biden campaign declined to comment on this report.

Representatives for Obama and Clinton did not respond to ABC’s request for comment.

NBC News was the first to report the fundraiser’s details with the three presidents.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Children among nine injured in ‘corrosive substance’ attack in London
Next article
Three dead, five in critical condition in Boise building collapse near airport
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE