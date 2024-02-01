Plans for MiNet

Martinsville sees opportunity in its municipal broadband network

With a mature fiber system already in place, Martinsville is far ahead of many other municipalities, but a study by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR) released on Jan. 18, shows a dramatic surge over the past three years in the number of communities that are building public-owned, locally controlled high-speed internet infrastructure. Unlike Martinsville, they are going head-to-head in competition with traditional internet service providers.