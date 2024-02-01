Thursday, February 1, 2024
HomeNewsLocalPlans for MiNet
Local

Plans for MiNet

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
8
Martinsville sees opportunity in its municipal broadband network
With a mature fiber system already in place, Martinsville is far ahead of many other municipalities, but a study by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR) released on Jan. 18, shows a dramatic surge over the past three years in the number of communities that are building public-owned, locally controlled high-speed internet infrastructure. Unlike Martinsville, they are going head-to-head in competition with traditional internet service providers.
Previous article
Welcome to the “cheap” seats: Super Bowl’s nosebleeds going for $5,600
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE