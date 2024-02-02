Friday, February 2, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainmentJim Carrey reportedly back for 'Sonic 3'
Entertainment

Jim Carrey reportedly back for ‘Sonic 3’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
9
Paramount Pictures

We apparently haven’t seen the last of Dr. Robotnik.

That’s what Variety said Friday regarding Jim Carrey reprising the mustachioed maniac from the hit Sonic the Hedgehog movies.

Sonic‘s official social media platforms hinted Friday that Carrey’s character survived his climactic fall at the end of 2022’s Sonic sequel.

Seemingly quoting the baddie, a text message reads, “You all thought I was gone, but I’ve just been underground. What you’ve seen from me is only a #shadow of things to come.” As the message plays out, Carrey’s unmistakable laugh as the bad doctor is heard.

The movie’s Instagram Stories also confirmed reports that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will star Krysten Ritter, Alyla Browne, Cristo Fernández, Jorma Taccone and James Wolk.

Sonic 3, which will also bring back original cast members, including Ben Schwartz, Lee Majdoub and Idris Elba, is set for a December 2024 release.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Carl Weathers, ‘Rocky’ and ‘Predator’ actor, dies at 76
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE