Friday, February 2, 2024
HomeNewsEntertainment'Schitt's Creek' alumna Catherine O'Hara joining 'The Last of Us'
Entertainment

‘Schitt’s Creek’ alumna Catherine O’Hara joining ‘The Last of Us’

WHEE Staff
By WHEE Staff
0
5
Rich Fury/VF22/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Former Home Alone franchise star and Schitt’s Creek Emmy winner Catherine O’Hara has been tapped to co-star in the second season of Max’s The Last of Us.

The streaming service broke the news on its Instagram Stories on Friday, but didn’t reveal who the performer will be playing in the Emmy-winning video game adaptation.

News that O’Hara was being courted by the series broke Thursday evening, when a fan videoing into Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live asked her about it. The star confirmed the rumor, before asking incredulously, “How do you know these things?!”

O’Hara, now in theaters in Argylle, also revealed that both of her sons work behind the scenes on the post-apocalyptic hit starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, which will return in 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Ryan Reynolds taps Anthony Hopkins for Super Bowl coffee commercial
Next article
“The time has come”: Sam Waterston exits ‘Law & Order’
WHEE Staff
WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE