Saturday, February 3, 2024
Applied Felts to be rebranded

Applied Felts reaches milestone, to be rebranded as United Felts
Applied Felts in Martinsville gathered at its plant on College Drive on Tuesday to celebrate the production of its 100,000 liner and the rebranding of the company.
ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

