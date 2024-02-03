Saturday, February 3, 2024
HCSB still discussing budget

No Henry schools’ budget total yet, but stakeholders share priorities
Henry County Public Schools still has no budget total to propose, but the board received a FY2025 budget update with cabinet feedback.
