HomeNewsLocalStudents learning business at MCPS Local Students learning business at MCPS By WHEE Staff February 3, 2024 0 8 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Second student business opens in MCPSMartinsville City Public Schools’ (MCPS) CTE entrepreneurial program opens a second student business called Stitchify. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleHCSB still discussing budgetNext articleFentanyl and Meth tops list in deaths WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Wyatt: We’re closed February 3, 2024 Local Stanleytown man arrested in Amherst County on drug charges February 3, 2024 Local Applied Felts to be rebranded February 3, 2024 Most Popular Wyatt: We’re closed February 3, 2024 Stanleytown man arrested in Amherst County on drug charges February 3, 2024 Applied Felts to be rebranded February 3, 2024 Fentanyl and Meth tops list in deaths February 3, 2024 Load more Recent Comments