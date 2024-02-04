HomeNewsLocalCasino drops hotel rooms from 500 to 320 Local Casino drops hotel rooms from 500 to 320 By WHEE Staff February 4, 2024 0 16 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Caesars changed number of hotel rooms due to costs, Danville city manager saysOfficials pointed out that the 320 rooms are still more than what the company promised the city. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleLive updates: US retaliatory strikes begin in YemenNext articleLive updates: US will take ‘more action’ after deadly drone attack, Sullivan says WHEE Staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Local Wyatt: We’re closed February 3, 2024 Local Stanleytown man arrested in Amherst County on drug charges February 3, 2024 Local Applied Felts to be rebranded February 3, 2024 Most Popular In surprise ‘SNL’ appearance, Nikki Haley jokes about Trump and her Civil War slavery controversy February 4, 2024 New Jersey to host 2026 FIFA World Cup final February 4, 2024 Another round of extreme storms could cause more life-threatening conditions in waterlogged Southern California February 4, 2024 JD Vance says Congress ‘should have fought over’ competing electors before certifying 2020 race February 4, 2024 Load more Recent Comments