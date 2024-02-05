California storm live updates: Atmospheric river brings flooding, mudslides to Southern California

imran kadir photography/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A second storm within one week is pummeling nearly the entire state of California with heavy rain and life-threatening flooding.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a state of emergency for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, where floodwaters have inundated roads and high winds are knocking down power lines and trees.

Here’s how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Feb 05, 4:50 PM

Flash flood warning in Los Angeles area extended to 6 p.m. PT

A flash flood warning that covers the Los Angeles-area cities of Glendale, Pasadena and Santa Clarita has been extended until 6 p.m. local time.

A flood advisory covering all of LA County is in effect until 3 p.m. local time.

Feb 05, 4:43 PM

3 people killed by fallen trees

Three people have been killed by fallen trees during the monster storm slamming California.

A man in Carmichael died after a tree fell on him, a Sacramento County spokesperson said Monday.

A tree fell on a house in Boulder Creek on Sunday, killing one resident inside, according to the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Department. A second person managed to escape the home, authorities said.

The third fatality was recorded in Yuba City. An 82-year-old man was in his backyard on Sunday when he was killed by a falling redwood tree, Yuba City police said.

Feb 05, 3:13 PM

Flash flooding, mudslides ongoing threat from Santa Barbara to Los Angeles to San Diego

Flash flooding and mudslides are an ongoing threat from Santa Barbara to San Diego on Monday, with the Los Angeles area in the bull’s-eye, as a historic atmospheric river storm slams Southern California.

Ten inches of rain fell in some areas of Southern California. Many spots saw more than a month’s worth of rain over the last 24 hours.

Los Angeles recorded over 4 inches of rain in 24 hours, marking the city’s wettest day since December 2004.

The heavy rain and flooding will continue through Tuesday morning. Another 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible from Los Angeles to San Diego.

By Tuesday afternoon, the downpours will wind down. By Wednesday morning, the showers will linger in Southern California and most of the heavy rain will move into Arizona.

-ABC News’ Melissa Griffin

Feb 05, 2:59 PM

Over 130 flooding incidents reported in LA

Los Angeles has seen 2 to 5 inches of rain, while the Santa Monica mountains and Topanga Canyon area on the outskirts of Los Angeles are facing 5 to 10 inches of rain, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley said at a news conference Monday.

The fire department has responded to over 130 flooding incidents and 49 mudslide and debris flow incidents, and Los Angeles police recorded more than 65 traffic collisions, Crowley said.

“Overall, the county has weathered the storm well,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath said.

The atmospheric river event will continue through Tuesday, bringing another 1 to 3 inches of rainfall to Los Angeles, Crowley said.

Feb 05, 1:45 PM

Cars trapped on flooded roads, drivers rescued amid extreme rainfall

Evacuation orders and evacuation warnings have been issued in some parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Orange counties as life-threatening flooding hits the region, trapping people in cars and forcing residents to evacuate their homes.

In Los Angeles’ Baldwin Hills neighborhood, about six cars crashed while heading down a hill where the road was partly covered with mudslide debris, according to Los Angeles police. Multiple people were injured and one person might have suffered a broken leg, police said.

In San Bernardino County, three people were trying to drive across a flooded road when the car became submerged, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. The three people clung to a tree and were rescued, officials said.

In Los Angeles’ Studio City neighborhood, firefighters rescued 16 residents after debris flow damaged homes, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. No one was injured, officials said.

Feb 05, 12:42 PM

2nd fatality confirmed

Two people have been killed by fallen trees during the powerful California storm.

A tree fell on a house in Boulder Creek on Sunday, killing one resident inside, according to the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Department. A second person managed to escape the home, authorities said.

The second fatality was in Yuba City. An 82-year-old man was in his backyard on Sunday when he was killed by a falling redwood tree, Yuba City police said.

Feb 05, 11:22 AM

Over 500,000 waking up without power

More than 516,000 customers in California are waking up without power Monday morning as a powerful rainstorm slams the state.

Flash flood warnings and flood advisories are in effect for parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Feb 05, 9:25 AM

Latest forecast

Los Angeles recorded more than 4 inches of rain on Sunday, beating the city’s daily record of 2.55 inches set in 1927.

The relentless rainfall and life-threatening flooding are ongoing across the Los Angeles area on Monday morning and will continue throughout the day.

A flash flood warning is in effect from Malibu to Beverly Hills to Brentwood to Hollywood to Burbank.

By Tuesday morning, the heaviest rain will be targeting areas east of San Diego.

On Tuesday afternoon, scattered downpours continue throughout California, and by Wednesday, just a few light showers and sprinkles will remain.

Feb 05, 7:37 AM

4 million under flash flood warning in Southern California

The National Weather Service has a flood watch in effect Monday morning for some 40 million residents in California, where more than a month’s worth of rain has fallen in the past 24 hours.

There was also a flash flood warning in effect until at least 9 a.m. PT for more than 4 million residents in Southern California, from the Santa Monica Mountains to the Hollywood Hills and Griffith Park, including the areas of Hollywood, Malibu, Beverly Hills, Burbank, Santa Monica, Encino and Brentwood. There were reports of numerous damaging landslides, inundated roadways, submerged vehicles as well as flooded creeks and streams within the region.

Automated rain gauges indicate between 5 and 8 inches of rain have already accumulated in the warning area, with rainfall continuing. An additional 1 to 4 inches of rain was possible there.

-ABC News’ Kenton Gewecke and Morgan Winsor

Feb 05, 5:49 AM

Over 634,000 customers without power in California

Power is out for hundreds of thousands of electric customers in California amid severe weather.

As of 2:40 a.m. PT on Monday, more than 634,000 customers were without power across the Golden State, according to data collected by PowerOutage.us.

-ABC News’ Morgan Winsor

Feb 05, 5:34 AM

Man killed by falling redwood tree in Yuba City, police say

A man was killed by a falling redwood tree in his backyard in Yuba City in Northern California on Sunday, authorities said.

The Yuba City Police Department identified the victim as 82-year-old David Gomes.

A neighbor, who reported the incident, told the responding officers that they last saw Gomes at around 3 p.m. PT and believed they heard the tree fall about two hours later, according to police.

“Through the investigation, it appeared Gomes was possibly using a ladder to try and clear the tree away from his residence when it fell on him,” police said in a statement.

-ABC News’ Marilyn Heck and Morgan Winsor

