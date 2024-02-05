Christopher Nolan, ‘Barbie’, ‘Oppenheimer’ and more honored at 51st Saturn Awards

While stars of music were being honored at the Grammy Awards, Burbank, California, was the site of the Academy of Science Fiction’s 51st annual Saturn Awards.
Presenters and winners included Nicolas Cage, James Cameron, The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus and Danai Gurira, Star Trek: Picard‘s Patrick Stewart, Ghostbusters‘ Ernie Hudson, Blue Beetle‘s Xolo Maridueña and What We Do in the Shadows‘ Harvey Guillén.
Also at the awards show, hosted for the second year in a row by actor/comedian Joel McHale, Christopher Nolan was presented with the Saturn’s Visionary Award by Oppenheimer co-star Emily Blunt, who won Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.
Keanu Reeves was in attendance to receive the very first Lance Reddick Legacy Award, named in honor of his late John Wick co-star; William Shatner presented Seth MacFarlane with the prestigious Robert Forster Artist’s Award, and Jodie Foster was presented with The Life Career Award by her True Detective: Night Country writer-director Issa López.
If the guest list seems impressive, that’s nothing new, previous winner Bruce Campbell told ABC Audio. “You want to see famous people in one room? Go to the Saturn Awards,” he laughs.
The Evil Dead star explains, “Frank Marshall, okay? He’s a big producer … And you know, we got to be sort of friendly. And I saw him at the Saturn Awards. I’m like, ‘Hey, Frank, you know, wow. Great to see you here at the Saturn Awards.’ He goes, ‘Are you kidding me? The only time I’m going to get an award is here he goes. I’ve been nominated for ten Academy Awards. I’ll never get one of them. I’ve got three Saturns.'”
Here’s a list of this year’s winners:
VISIONARY AWARD – Christopher Nolan
ROBERT FORSTER ARTIST’S AWARD – Seth MacFarlane
GEORGE PAL MEMORIAL AWARD – Dave Filoni
THE DAN CURTIS LEGACY AWARD – The Walking Dead Franchise
LANCE REDDICK LEGACY AWARD – Keanu Reeves
LIFE CAREER AWARD – Jodie Foster
LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD – Star Trek: The Next Generation Cast
FILM
BEST SCIENCE FICTION FILM – Avatar: The Way of Water
BEST FANTASY FILM – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
BEST HORROR FILM – Talk to Me
BEST SUPERHERO FILM – Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE FILM – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
BEST THRILLER FILM – Oppenheimer
BEST ANIMATED FILM – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST INDEPENDENT FILM – Pearl
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM – Sisu
BEST FILM DIRECTION
James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
BEST FILM SCREENWRITING
Avatar: The Way of Water – James Cameron and Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver
BEST ACTOR IN A FILM
Harrison Ford – Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny
BEST ACTRESS IN A FILM
Margot Robbie – Barbie
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A FILM
Nicolas Cage – Renfield
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A FILM
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A FILM
Xolo Maridueña – Blue Beetle
BEST FILM MUSIC
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
BEST FILM MAKE-UP
The Covenant – Donald Mowat
BEST FILM VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, Daniel Barrett
BEST FILM COSTUME DESIGN
Barbie – Jacqueline Durran
BEST FILM PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbie – Sarah Greenwood
BEST FILM EDITING
Oppenheimer – Jennifer Lame
TELEVISION
BEST SCIENCE FICTION TELEVISION SERIES
Star Trek: Picard
BEST SUPERHERO TELEVISION SERIES
Superman & Lois
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE/THRILLER TELEVISION SERIES
Outlander
BEST TELEVISION PRESENTATION
Marvel’s Werewolf by Night
BEST ANIMATED SERIES OR SPECIAL
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
BEST NEW GENRE TELEVISION SERIES
Star Wars: Andor
BEST HORROR TELEVISION SERIES
The Last of Us
BEST FANTASY TELEVISION SERIES
Wednesday
BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard
BEST ACTRESS IN A TEVISION SERIES
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Jonathan Frakes – Star Trek: Picard
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Jeri Ryan – Star Trek: Picard
BEST FEATURED GUEST STAR IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Paul Wesley – Strange Trek: Strange New Worlds
BEST YOUNGER PERFORMER IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Jenna Ortega – Wednesday
HOME MEDIA
BEST 4K HOME MEDIA RELEASE
John Wick, Chapter 4 – 4K – Lionsgate Home Entertainment
BEST FILM HOME MEDIA COLLECTION
Superman 1978-1987 4K Collection – Warner Home Video
BEST CLASSIC FILM HOME MEDIA RELEASE
Invaders from Mars 4K (Ignite)
