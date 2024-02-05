Shootout in Collinsville

The following release was received by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office:

On February 4, 2024, at approximately 6:42 pm, the Martinsville/Henry County 911 Center

received multiple calls about shots being fired at the Tobacco and Vape Shop located at 2954 Virginia Ave., Collinsville, Virginia. Deputies with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. When they arrived on the scene, they discovered that a Ford Escape, which was later determined to be involved in the shooting, was wrecked in Hardee’s parking lot, which is located directly across from the road from the Tobacco and Vape Shop.

Da’Rehyon Monte Rucker / HCSO

The vehicle was vacant but had what appeared to be blood in it. A short time later, another

call came in about two male subjects inside Wendy’s, located at 2801 Virginia Ave. Collinsville, Virginia, yelling for help. One of the male subjects was bleeding. Before deputies could arrive, the two males ran out of Wendy’s and went across the street to the Valero gas station. Deputies were able to locate one of the males inside the gas station. He didn’t have any injuries. The second male subject was located in the Collinsville Plaza parking lot, which is adjacent to the Valero gas station. The male subject was identified as Jamel Daeshaun Turner, 24 years of age, 3305 Sunset Rd., Collinsville, Virginia. Mr. Turner had apparent gunshot wounds to his right arm and left leg. He was transported to SOVAH Health of Martinsville, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Jamel Turner / HCSO

While deputies were dealing with Mr. Turner, another male subject with a gunshot wound to

his torso came into the ER at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. That male subject was identified as Da’Rehyon Monte Rucker, 22 years of age, 523 Glendale St., Martinsville, Virginia. Deputies responded to the hospital and were able to determine that Mr. Rucker was involved in the shooting at the Tobacco and Vape Shop. He was also treated at SOVAH Health for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, neither victim was cooperative. However, surveillance footage from the Tobacco and Vape Shop showed how the incident took place. Mr. Turner had driven to the Tobacco and Vape Shop so that a family member could go inside to purchase some items. As he was sitting in the vehicle, Mr. Rucker arrived and parked next to Mr. Turner’s. Mr. Rucker then got out of his vehicle to go inside the store. As he is walking away from his vehicle, Mr. Turner steps out of his vehicle and begins shooting at Mr. Rucker. Mr. Rucker can then be seen running away and going around the corner of the building. Mr. Turner then got back into his vehicle, and as he was driving away, Mr. Rucker could be seen coming back around the corner of the building with a pistol, where he began to fire it at Mr. Turner’s Ford Escape as it drove away. Mr. Rucker continues to fire his pistol at the vehicle as it is driving across Virginia Ave and into Hardee’s parking lot, where it eventually struck a power pole. Mr. Turner and his family member can then be seen running away from the accident scene.

Due to both Mr. Turner’s and Mr. Rucker’s involvement in this incident, they have been

arrested for the following criminal charges:

Jamel Daeshaun Turner has been charged and arrested for the following:

18.2-51- Malicious Wounding

18.2-53.1- Use of Firearm in Commission of Felony

18.2-308.2- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Mr. Turner is held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center under no bond.

Da’Rehyon Monte Rucker has been charged and arrested for the following:

18.2-51-Malicious Wounding

18.2-53.1- Use of Firearm in Commission of a Felony

18.2154- Shoot at a Occupied Vehicle

18.2-308.2- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon

Mr. Rucker is held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center under no bond.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to

contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.